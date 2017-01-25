RSS | Free Trial

Week of January 25, 2017

 
Local woman corners 'cute' market

News

            Accident near school

      A Goldendale Middle School student was injured in a car accident this morning, but is reported to be in stable condition at KVH. According to Goldendale School Superintendent Mark Heid, the accident...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Local woman corners 'cute' market

Six and a half miles outside Goldendale, Rebekah Scarola cups a hedgehog in her hand. "Rosalee," she explains, is unusually comfortable with... Full story

DRONE'S EYE VIEW

By Contributed

Vietnam Wall replica coming to Goldendale

The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center , is coming to Goldendale between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at the Klickitat County Fair...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Vehicle prowls on the rise

Police Chief Reggie Bartkowski says he spoke too soon. On the heels of last week’s report, which outlined a decrease in crime for 2016—property crime in particular—Goldendale has been hit by a...

Maryhill announces first summer concert

Maryhill Winery's hotly anticipated 2017 summer concert series begins Sunday , June 25, with legendary Latin-rock band Santana. Sales for the Santana ... Full story

Voices from the county on Inauguration Day

Who is longestmarried couple?

Teacher secures funds for recess equipment

Police chief: overall city crime is down

Features

By Amy Reeves, For the Sentinel

Where'd that come from?

Turning the tables (expression) Turning the Table is a figurative phrase from around the early 1600s. It means to reverse a situation and gain the upper hand. Board games such as backgammon were... Full story

Sports

Goldendale football coach Alan Hale reflects on USA Football coaching experience, sees potential in Goldendale

After a week in Texas coaching the offensive line for a USA Football U15/14 select team, first year Goldendale head football coach Alan Hale returned ...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Klickitat River steelhead bill enters state legislature

A new bill introduced to the Washington State Legislature regarding steelhead fisheries along the Klickitat River has some locals worried. Senate...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports editor

Goldendale girls earn first SCAC road win

The Goldendale Timberwolves girls basketball team bounced back from its two game skid and knocked off the Naches Rangers 57-51 on Tuesday night in...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports editor

Vandals hold off late rally to edge Cougars

What started as a first quarter blowout between host Lyle-Wishram and Klickitat-Glenwood turned into a fourth quarter barn burner as the Cougars...

By Jaryd Cline

Balanced effort leads Klickitat-Glenwood girls past Lyle-Wishram

Klickitat-Glenwood girls hoops head coach Adam McFall said his team played a little jet lagged last weekend against Yakama Tribal on Friday and...

Goldendale boys drop third straight, slip to fifth in SCAC

Bickleton boys fall to Tribal after thrilling overtime win against Cougars

Cougar girls snap skid

Zillah, La Salle too much for Goldendale girls

Bickleton girls lose Molina, down to five girls

Goldendale wrestling preps for home meet

Obituaries

Harold Hill

Longtime Goldendale area resident Harold W. Hill passed away, surrounded by his family, on Friday, J a n u a r y 13th. He was preceded in death by... Full story

Norma Nichols

Norma Joice Nichols, 76, passed away in The Dalles, Oregon on January 12, 2017. She was born in Sisters, Oregon on March 3, 1940 to Vera (Martin) and Aubrey “Pete” Brundridge. When Norma was 10... Full story

Roscoe J. Imrie

Roscoe J. Imrie, long time cattle rancher, passed away on January 15, 2017. He was born to Jesse and Helen Imrie at the family home in Rock Creek on October 24, 1933. R o s c o e a t t e n d e d... Full story

Opinion

Outstanding service

Seniors will be hurt if ACA is repealed

How seniors can best get their financials in order

Community

By Contributed

McCabe revives Travis Alert Act for 2017 session

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony in support of a bill that would help persons with disabilities during emergencies. House...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Patrons wonder what happened to recycling

Republic, where art thou? In less poetic terms, much of Goldendale has been asking that question for the past week, if not the past month. Due to admittedly adverse weather, Republic Services...

By Glenwood Homemakers, Glenwood News

Call for free snow shoveling

This winter has been rough so far, especially those who have a little more difficulty getting around than others. Klickitat County Public Works has a list of people throughout the county who will...

By Contributed

Local Student Named Finalist in National High School Poetry Contest

Emily Hanson of Middle Road in Bickleton has had her poem entitled “The Taming of Animals” selected as one of 20 national winners published in the winter issue of Just Poetry, the National High...

By Trout Lake News Writers, Trout Lake News

Cabin Fever Festival coming

SNOW, SNOW, SNOW— this has been an intense winter between the really cold days and nights and the larger amount of snow than we have had in recent winters past. However we are hoping the weather...

4-H Club board game night fundraiser

Help spread word on mental health

Calendar

Calendar of Events

Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday... Full story

 
 

