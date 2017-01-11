RSS | Free Trial

Week of January 11, 2017

 
Wendell Nida

News

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Animal shelter problems challenge rescue efforts

At some point over the weekend, the city animal shelter's drain-pipe froze. Dogs of the Gorge (DOG) volunteers found out Sunday, when an attempt to...

By Rodger Nichols, For the Sentinel

City renews DOG contract

For The Sentinel The first meeting of the Goldendale City Council for 2017 started on an optimistic note. Councilors voted unanimously to sign an agreement for animal control with Dogs of the Gorge,...

By Aaron Kunkler

Herrera Beutler calls for VA query

Vet's cancer turns terminal while waiting for treatment Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, has sent a letter to U.S. Veterans Affairs...

By Lou Marzeles, Editor

McCabe 'listening tour' elicits comment

Last Tuesday, Rep. Gina McCabe came to Goldendale as part of a district-wide “listening tour.” The event, sponsored by The Sentinel and the...

Privacy campaign challenges bathroom law

The Just Want Privacy Campaign filed a ballot initiative with the Secretary of State Monday to repeal the State Human Rights Commission’s open bathroom and locker room rule. The initiative would...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Best rule of thumb for taxes: learn the rules

Last week, the first part of this article looked at do-it-yourself and basic tax preparation services in and around Goldendale. This week, we'll look ...

McCleary major issue in this Legislative session

PUD says it's ready for weather

Features

By Amy Reeves, For the Sentinel

Where'd that come from?

“Can’t Carry a Tune in a Bucket” Meaning: Someone who sings very badly, is tone-deaf or is musically challenged. It is the inability to metaphorically “carry” a tune in a bucket or the...

Sports

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Hale set for USA Football coaching debut

First year Timberwolves football coach Alan Hale's pervious job before moving to Goldendale joining the Timberwolves was coaching middle school...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Vandals boys, girls fall in GCL openers

The Klickitat-Glenwood Vandals hung tough on the road with the Yakama Tribal School Eagles in the first quarter of Friday's Greater Columbia League...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Bickleton sweeps TL to open league play

The Bickleton Pirates boys basketball team stifled Trout Lake in the first half of Friday’s Greater Columbia League opener in Bickleton, and...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Goldendale boys win, girls fall to Cle Elum

The Goldendale boys hoops team continued to climb the South Central Athletic Conference standings after cruising past Cle Elum on Friday in...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Fourth meet this season canceled for Goldendale

Sports editor For as long as Goldendale head wrestling coach Matt Dumolt has been with the program, in his 13th year to be exact, there’s only been ...

Obituaries

Wendell Nida

Wendell Keith Nida, 77, passed away in Goldendale, Washington on Dec. 17, 2016. He was born in Miller, Missouri on Oct. 27, 1939 to Alfred and...

Daniel Wedgwood

Daniel “Danny” Fredie Dewey Wedgwood of Goldendale died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the age of 85. Danny was born Feb. 10, 1931 in Goldendale to Mrs. Ida (Parker) Wedgwood...

Earl Hamllik

Earl Carl Hamllik was born April 20, 1939 in Goldendale. He passed away Jan. 4, 2017 at KVH in Goldendale. Earl was a welder by trade, a trade he learned in the Navy. Because of his thin stature he...

Opinion

The Sentinel announces a new approach to publishing opinion with 'facts'

Recognizing a great service

Let's keep the momentum going

Ogden concert rescheduled

Community

Golden Pride forms with big plans for a small town

A new group of locals have formed a committee to spruce up the community, called Golden Pride. The reason for this name is because the founders feel the community needs to take pride in this small...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Family comes to Goldendale for their baby to be born

News Editor Vash La-Stampede Curtsinger came into this world on Jan. 1, 2017 at 10:07 p.m. Named after the hero of the Trigun anime series, Vash was ...

By Ada Ruth Whitmore, East End News

Kids enrolling in poetry performance contest

High school students at Bickleton are performing poetry on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Bickleton gym. The event is “Poetry Out Loud,” a poetry recitation competition. Students perform poems before...

Aussie company coming to Bingen

An Australian company is about to set up shop next to InSitu in Bingen, according to a report in The Seattle Times. According to the Times, a company called Orbital and based in Perth has signed a...

Police encourage licenses for dogs

The Goldendale Police Department would like to remind dog owners (of animals six months or older) within city limits to purchase their 2017 dog licenses. Dogs six months or older must have a current...

Banquet award date coming

Town hit with major snow drifts

School ramps up music program

Team registration open for Gorge Wind Challenge

Calendar

Calendar of Events

Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...

 
 

