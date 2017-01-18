NEWS A blizzard for the books You may not have noticed, but the Gorge got a little snow recently. Goldendale received its fair share: a total of 25 inches between Jan. 8 and 12. More than half that snow fell on a single day,...

SPORTS Bickleton girls hold off Klickitat-Glenwood After Klickitat-Glenwood senior Mackenzie Tuthill scored nine of the team's 11 points in the opening quarter on Friday against Bickleton, Pirates head coach Teresa Gannon knew she had to make a...

NEWS Cabinets get creative "It's in my head all the time. Sometimes I go home and dream about it-I'll have it figured out the next morning." These could be the words of a chess player stymied by a difficult game, or a...

SPORTS Goldendale boys crush Highland With Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference home game with Highland already decided early in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves' bench went nuts throughout the final period as Goldendale's...

SPORTS Goldendale girls earn first SCAC win Without senior forward Ocean Bryan, Goldendale's girls hoops team knew points would be at a premium during Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference matchup against the Highland Scotties. And that...

NEWS Goldendale student serves as page Alyssa Simmons, an 11th-grade homeschooled student from Goldendale, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Alyssa was one of 15 students who served...

OBITUARIES Linda Darby Linda Darby, 66, longtime resident of Goldendale passed away January 10, 2017 after a long illness. Linda was born May 29, 1950 to Robert Wert and Betty (Skutt) Wert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Linda...

OBITUARIES Mary Clow Mary Clow, a long time resident of Goldendale, passed away in her Boise, Idaho home on Wednesday, January 4th. Mary was born March 5th, 1933 and was 83 at the time of her passing. Mary, her husband...

NEWS Meet The Sentinel's carriers Luke Winslow Meet Luke Winslow, eight-grader at Goldendale Middle School and intrepid carrier for The Sentinel. Luke has been faithfully delivering the paper for about a year, braving summer heat and...

OBITUARIES Melvin Stanton On January 12, 2017 with his wife and friends by his side, Mel Stanton (63) peacefully, passed on from this life after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Toppenish on September 12,...

SPORTS Midrange game propels Pirates Before Bickleton's boys basketball team took the court against Klickitat-Glenwood on Friday night in Klickitat, Pirates head coach Bill Daley told me his team had a good midrange inside out game. For...

NEWS MLK holiday: invisible history Many Goldendale residents had the day off Monday, Jan. 16, but if they wanted to celebrate the occasion in a publicly organized way, they would have had to drive an hour northeast or southwest....

SPORTS TALKING ABOUT THE TRENCHES Goldendale head football coach Alan Hale directs a group of players during one of Monday's USA Football International Bowl game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Hale was the offensive line coach of the...