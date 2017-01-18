Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact
In police activity in both the city and county, there was some bad news and some good news. On Monday, Jan. 16 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Simcoe Drive for a reported...
Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, delivered the Republican response to the governor’s state of the state speech Wednesday in Olympia. McCabe focused on securing a better future for Washingtonians by...
This expression means an awkward or messy state of affairs and originates from old English. Kettles are the essential piece of kitchen equipment for customs in which only the English can claim world...
The Sentinel is pleased to introduce "The Chicken Challenge," brainchild of Michelle Priddy . The idea is to use one chicken per person as the main...
25 years ago January 16, 1992: Library call for assistance, local volunteers: Now is the time for you to help Fort Vancouver Regional Library automate. Your assistance is needed in the following...
Velma Van Aelst was born on April 5, 1946 to Don and Lydia Craker in Boise, Idaho. Her father became a pastor in the Church of the Nazarene the following year so she grew up in parsonages around the...
Single digit temperatures, deep snow, and even Friday the 13th didn’t keep loyal customers from enjoying a special prime rib dinner recently at the Simcoe Café in Goldendale. The special occasion...
I was sent the address for a new website that local area residents might be interested in. Maybe it’s a place where we can exchange information about what is happening or that we might need a...
Seems no sooner did we brag about needing no snow days in Glenwood, we had to have one. But another storm with multiple snow drifts made the roads impassable for a time. The most important thing is...
Snow, snow, and more snow—this winter has sure been a white one! Hopefully people enjoyed the bright sunshine despite the cold temperatures this weekend and got out to play. The snow parks are all...
Dr. James Ogden’s long-anticipated free concert, rescheduled for this weekend, has been postponed again until further notice. “The weather for this weekend just looks like too much to work...
Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...
NEWS
You may not have noticed, but the Gorge got a little snow recently. Goldendale received its fair share: a total of 25 inches between Jan. 8 and 12. More than half that snow fell on a single day,...
SPORTS
After Klickitat-Glenwood senior Mackenzie Tuthill scored nine of the team's 11 points in the opening quarter on Friday against Bickleton, Pirates head coach Teresa Gannon knew she had to make a...
NEWS
"It's in my head all the time. Sometimes I go home and dream about it-I'll have it figured out the next morning." These could be the words of a chess player stymied by a difficult game, or a...
SPORTS
With Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference home game with Highland already decided early in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves' bench went nuts throughout the final period as Goldendale's...
SPORTS
Without senior forward Ocean Bryan, Goldendale's girls hoops team knew points would be at a premium during Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference matchup against the Highland Scotties. And that...
NEWS
Alyssa Simmons, an 11th-grade homeschooled student from Goldendale, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Alyssa was one of 15 students who served...
OBITUARIES
Linda Darby, 66, longtime resident of Goldendale passed away January 10, 2017 after a long illness. Linda was born May 29, 1950 to Robert Wert and Betty (Skutt) Wert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Linda...
OBITUARIES
Mary Clow, a long time resident of Goldendale, passed away in her Boise, Idaho home on Wednesday, January 4th. Mary was born March 5th, 1933 and was 83 at the time of her passing. Mary, her husband...
NEWS
Luke Winslow Meet Luke Winslow, eight-grader at Goldendale Middle School and intrepid carrier for The Sentinel. Luke has been faithfully delivering the paper for about a year, braving summer heat and...
OBITUARIES
On January 12, 2017 with his wife and friends by his side, Mel Stanton (63) peacefully, passed on from this life after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Toppenish on September 12,...
SPORTS
Before Bickleton's boys basketball team took the court against Klickitat-Glenwood on Friday night in Klickitat, Pirates head coach Bill Daley told me his team had a good midrange inside out game. For...
NEWS
Many Goldendale residents had the day off Monday, Jan. 16, but if they wanted to celebrate the occasion in a publicly organized way, they would have had to drive an hour northeast or southwest....
SPORTS
Goldendale head football coach Alan Hale directs a group of players during one of Monday's USA Football International Bowl game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Hale was the offensive line coach of the...
NEWS
More than 6,500 students, educators, and parents assembled across the capitol steps Monday, to shout out their frustrations over the state's failure to fund basic education, its constitutional duty....