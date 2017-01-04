Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact
Following are some of the top stories reported by The Sentinel in 2016. Jan. 6, 2016 Ekone Ranch focus of concerns Ekone Ranch sprawls across 1,060 acres around Rock Creek Canyon near Goldendale....
Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed January as School Board Recognition Month. This marks the 22nd year of the annual observance initiated by the National School Boards Association in 1995. In keeping...
Squirrely Adjective (slang) So I am sitting at home crocheting a hat and watching my two cats tear through the house like they have turbo jets attached to their tails and chased by invisible...
Ronald Raymond Holter of Goldendale passed away Dec. 27, 2016 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. Ronald was born December 2, 1932 and was 84 at the time of his passing. Arrangements are...
Raymond Mathew Sr. died Dec. 7, 2016. A small service was held in commemoration on Dec. 17 at Spencer Funeral Home in The Dalles. He is survived by his son, Raymond Mathew Jr.; his stepkids Todd...
Dorothy Seely Marvel passed away at age 97 at her home in Eagle Creek, Oregon. She was born July 9 1919 at the Six P. Ranch in Six Prong. She and her siblings attended schools at the Kuhn School,...
The public is invited to view a selection colorful works created by the Gorge fiber artists’ group, Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge from Jan. 2 through 28 in the White Salmon Valley...
The June 8 supercell which produced a tornado, large hail, and damaging winds was 2016’s top regional weather related event as voted by staff members of the National Weather Service in Pendleton....
Happy 2017, everyone. We hope you all had wonderful Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Now we all need to try to remember to write 2017 instead of 2016. Many thanks to Jenny and the gang at...
Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...
News Editor Tax preparation. You might think a front-page article on the subject screams "slow news week." You might say to yourself, "I've been doing my returns the same way for years. I don't need...
Two years ago, Josh and Randi Krieg were living a double life. They both taught high school agriscience, but Randi taught in Mabton, while Josh taught in West Valley. They would leave their home in...
Dalton Elliott, 17, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016. Dalton was born March 29, 1999, to Eric Elliott and Sarah West in Jefferson, Iowa. Dalton spent much of his life in Goldendale. Dalton...
According to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon, temperatures at Goldendale averaged colder than normal during the month of December. The average...
Not to sound completely cliché, but the Goldendale girls hoops team proved with a strong point it's not how you start but how you finish during its 51-37 win last Thursday at Columbia High School....
The Goldendale boys hoops team held pace with Columbia High School in the first half and took a one point lead into halftime, but the Bruins tandem of Brady Trullinger and William Gross was too much...
The Lyle-Wishram boys basketball team turned in a pair of wins over the weekend at the Moses Lake Christian Academy Winter Tournament. Against Moses Lake Christian Academy on Dec. 27, the Cougars,...
More than 30 people showed up New Year's Day and showed their mettle after battling water temperatures of 38 degrees in the Columbia River during the 10th annual Polar Plunge at Maryhill State Park....
he Sentinel's 2017 Calendar has found a lot of happy homes, but one very confused buyer called last week with a strange comment: "My calendar doesn't show all the months," he said. "And it shows some...
