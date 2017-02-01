Police take 'shot in the dark,' apprehend Most Wanted in Goldendale home Goldendale Police have been looking for Edwin Charge Jr. for almost exactly one year. On Jan. 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., they got him. Charge...

Goldendale trounces Winter, 2-0 Community efforts beat winter mishaps last week, making the best of two weather-related accidents. First, cooperation between Bishop's Towing and the ...

State agency wages war on Peace Pipe For the past four years, Jarred Boyes has been operating Peace Pipe Tobacco Company, supporting his family with the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Last month, that all came to a...

McCabe mobile home bill passes committee Monday, Rep. Gina McCabe's bill to decrease penalties paid by mobile and manufactured home owners passed the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee unanimously. Currently, a $1,000 fine is...

State acknowledges Lyle School District improvement The Lyle School District received official notification this week from the State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) that Lyle Middle School has officially exited “priority”...