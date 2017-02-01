Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact
Apple of my eye: Idiom In Old English, the pupil of the eye was called the ‘apple.’ If someone is the ‘apple of your eye’, he or she is someone that you look at a lot because they are your...
Vurel William Cloninger, age 75, passed away on January 26, 2017 at his residence in Goldendale, Washington. Vurel was born in Glen Allen, Missouri to Floyd & Florence Cloninger. He is survived by...
Larry passed away in his home in Ellensburg on January 12, 2017 of natural causes. He was born in Astoria, Oregon on February 7, 1948 to Lawrence and Beatrice Hoveland. Larry was preceded in death...
The day after President Trump's inauguration, protest marches took place in Washington DC and cities across the country. That's undisputed. Beyond...
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Goldendale's Cub Scout Pack 551 held their 2017 Pinewood Derby at the Goldendale Methodist Church. Twelve Cub Scouts designed,...
If you raise livestock, it doesn’t matter what the outside temperature is critters need daily care. After completing our morning routine of delivering hay to hungry cows and checking on frozen...
Johdon Smith of Goldendale would like to announce the birth of her son Vincent Smith born January 14, 2017 at 4:23 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces and 20 inches...
Here’s a heads up regarding bingo. Due to illness of the bingo caller, bingo will be moved to the second Friday of February, the 10th at 7 p.m. Glenwood Women’s Club is sorry for the...
Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...
SPORTS
Prior to Bickleton's Friday, senior night matchup with Klickitat-Glenwood, Pirates senior big man Riley Brown said his favorite high school hoops memory was his game-tying lay-in against Lyle-Wishram...
SPORTS
During one of the strangest wrestling seasons Goldendale head coach Matt Dumolt has experienced, the Timberwolves opened and closed their home slate of matches with Thursday's senior night contest...
NEWS
Community efforts beat winter mishaps last week, making the best of two weather-related accidents. First, cooperation between Bishop's Towing and the Goldendale Gleaners turned a semi-wreck into a...
NEWS
Goldendale Police have been looking for Edwin Charge Jr. for almost exactly one year. On Jan. 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., they got him. Charge has been on the run since January 2016, when police...
SPORTS
Entering Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference game against the Naches Rangers with a district playoff spot up for grabs, the Timberwolves felt a spot in the postseason for the first time...
SPORTS
The Goldendale girls basketball team may have been out of the running for a spot in the South Central Athletic Conference district playoffs, but that didn't discourage the Timberwolves from finishing...
SPORTS
Toward the end of Klickitat-Glenwood's road victory over Bickleton on Friday night, the lights illuminating the gym went dark for a few seconds. For a little while, it seemed as if the Vandals had...