Week of February 1, 2017

 
Police take 'shot in the dark,' apprehend Most Wanted in Goldendale home

Police take 'shot in the dark,' apprehend Most Wanted in Goldendale home

Goldendale Police have been looking for Edwin Charge Jr. for almost exactly one year. On Jan. 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., they got him. Charge...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Goldendale trounces Winter, 2-0

Community efforts beat winter mishaps last week, making the best of two weather-related accidents. First, cooperation between Bishop's Towing and the ...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

State agency wages war on Peace Pipe

For the past four years, Jarred Boyes has been operating Peace Pipe Tobacco Company, supporting his family with the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Last month, that all came to a...

McCabe mobile home bill passes committee

Monday, Rep. Gina McCabe's bill to decrease penalties paid by mobile and manufactured home owners passed the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee unanimously. Currently, a $1,000 fine is...

By Deb Stenberg, For the Sentinel

State acknowledges Lyle School District improvement

The Lyle School District received official notification this week from the State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) that Lyle Middle School has officially exited “priority”...

By Enrique Perez De La Rosa

Legislators look to both protect and restrict gun rights

After the heavily backed and massively popular ballot measure, Initiative 1491, passed with 69 percent of the popular vote in Washington last November, lawmakers in Olympia have proposed legislation...

Law could prohibit driver cell phone use

Ready to wax on, wax off?

Fresh round of 'IRS' scam hitting area

State sues Trump over immigration: Lawsuit seeks to invalidate new policy nationwide

By Amy Reeves, For the Sentinel

Where'd that come from?

Apple of my eye: Idiom In Old English, the pupil of the eye was called the ‘apple.’ If someone is the ‘apple of your eye’, he or she is someone that you look at a lot because they are your...

Goldendale finally hosts home match: No. 1 ranked Granger Spartans too much for Timberwolves on senior night

During one of the strangest wrestling seasons Goldendale head coach Matt Dumolt has experienced, the Timberwolves opened and closed their home slate...

By Jaryd Cline

Brown sinks another clutch shot as Pirates hold off Vandals

Prior to Bickleton's Friday, senior night matchup with Klickitat-Glenwood, Pirates senior big man Riley Brown said his favorite high school hoops...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Timberwolves trending in different directions

Entering Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference game against the Naches Rangers with a district playoff spot up for grabs, the Timberwolves...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Timberwolves trending in different directions

The Goldendale girls basketball team may have been out of the running for a spot in the South Central Athletic Conference district playoffs, but...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Vandal girls spoil Bickleton senior night

Toward the end of Klickitat-Glenwood's road victory over Bickleton on Friday night, the lights illuminating the gym went dark for a few seconds. For...

Vurel William Cloninger

Vurel William Cloninger, age 75, passed away on January 26, 2017 at his residence in Goldendale, Washington. Vurel was born in Glen Allen, Missouri to Floyd & Florence Cloninger. He is survived by...

Larry D. Hoveland

Larry passed away in his home in Ellensburg on January 12, 2017 of natural causes. He was born in Astoria, Oregon on February 7, 1948 to Lawrence and Beatrice Hoveland. Larry was preceded in death...

Get your terms straight

What, me worry?

Sentinel asks for a seat in the White House press room

I believe in Lyle School District

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Voices of the March

The day after President Trump's inauguration, protest marches took place in Washington DC and cities across the country. That's undisputed. Beyond...

AND THEY'RE OFF

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Goldendale's Cub Scout Pack 551 held their 2017 Pinewood Derby at the Goldendale Methodist Church. Twelve Cub Scouts designed,...

By Richard L, For the Sentinel

Think it's cold now?

If you raise livestock, it doesn’t matter what the outside temperature is critters need daily care. After completing our morning routine of delivering hay to hungry cows and checking on frozen...

Birth Announcement

Johdon Smith of Goldendale would like to announce the birth of her son Vincent Smith born January 14, 2017 at 4:23 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces and 20 inches...

By Glenwood Homemakers, Glenwood News

Troh honored

Here’s a heads up regarding bingo. Due to illness of the bingo caller, bingo will be moved to the second Friday of February, the 10th at 7 p.m. Glenwood Women’s Club is sorry for the...

Saturday breakfast coming

Area artist has show

Opt In for Student Success

Calendar of Events

Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...

 
 

