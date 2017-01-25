Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact
A Goldendale Middle School student was injured in a car accident this morning, but is reported to be in stable condition at KVH. According to Goldendale School Superintendent Mark Heid, the accident...
On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump became President Donald Trump. His inauguration inspired mixed feelings, both nationally and locally ...
Police Chief Reggie Bartkowski says he spoke too soon. On the heels of last week’s report, which outlined a decrease in crime for 2016—property crime in particular—Goldendale has been hit by a...
The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center , is coming to Goldendale between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at the Klickitat County Fair...
A new bill introduced to the Washington State Legislature regarding steelhead fisheries along the Klickitat River has some locals worried. Senate...
The Goldendale Timberwolves girls basketball team bounced back from its two game skid and knocked off the Naches Rangers 57-51 on Tuesday night in...
Norma Joice Nichols, 76, passed away in The Dalles, Oregon on January 12, 2017. She was born in Sisters, Oregon on March 3, 1940 to Vera (Martin) and Aubrey “Pete” Brundridge. When Norma was 10...
Roscoe J. Imrie, long time cattle rancher, passed away on January 15, 2017. He was born to Jesse and Helen Imrie at the family home in Rock Creek on October 24, 1933. R o s c o e a t t e n d e d...
Last week, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony in support of a bill that would help persons with disabilities during emergencies. House...
Emily Hanson of Middle Road in Bickleton has had her poem entitled “The Taming of Animals” selected as one of 20 national winners published in the winter issue of Just Poetry, the National High...
Republic, where art thou? In less poetic terms, much of Goldendale has been asking that question for the past week, if not the past month. Due to admittedly adverse weather, Republic Services...
This winter has been rough so far, especially those who have a little more difficulty getting around than others. Klickitat County Public Works has a list of people throughout the county who will...
SNOW, SNOW, SNOW— this has been an intense winter between the really cold days and nights and the larger amount of snow than we have had in recent winters past. However we are hoping the weather...
Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...
Klickitat-Glenwood girls hoops head coach Adam McFall said his team played a little jet lagged last weekend against Yakama Tribal on Friday and Lyle-Wishram on Saturday, but that was to be expected...
The Bickleton boys basketball team, sitting in third place in the Greater Columbia Gorge League standings, was looking to make a move on Yakama Tribal School on Tuesday for the second spot in the...
After a week in Texas coaching the offensive line for a USA Football U15/14 select team, first year Goldendale head football coach Alan Hale returned to town armed with even more knowledge and ideas...
Longtime Goldendale area resident Harold W. Hill passed away, surrounded by his family, on Friday, J a n u a r y 13th. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his brother Raymond, and his parents...
Six and a half miles outside Goldendale, Rebekah Scarola cups a hedgehog in her hand. "Rosalee," she explains, is unusually comfortable with people-the result of frequent handling and careful...
Maryhill Winery's hotly anticipated 2017 summer concert series begins Sunday , June 25, with legendary Latin-rock band Santana. Sales for the Santana concert begin Friday , Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices...
Last week, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony in support of a bill that would help persons with disabilities during emergencies. House Bill 1258, or the 'Travis Alert Act,' is Rep. Gina...
What started as a first quarter blowout between host Lyle-Wishram and Klickitat-Glenwood turned into a fourth quarter barn burner as the Cougars stormed back from a 16-4 opening quarter deficit but...
On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump became President Donald Trump. His inauguration inspired mixed feelings, both nationally and locally . Here in Goldendale, a group of some 18 people...
Who is Goldendale's longest-married couple? If you think you know, please pass on the information to The Sentinel. As we did last year, for Valentine's Day we will run a special honoring this special...
The Goldendale Timberwolves girls faced the tough task of dealing with two of the top teams in the South Central Athletic Conference last weekend in a pair of losses to La Salle on Friday and at...