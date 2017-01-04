Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed January as School Board Recognition Month. This marks the 22nd year of the annual observance initiated by the National School Boards Association in 1995. In keeping...

he Sentinel's 2017 Calendar has found a lot of happy homes, but one very confused buyer called last week with a strange comment: "My calendar...

News Editor Tax preparation. You might think a front-page article on the subject screams "slow news week." You might say to yourself, "I've been...

Following are some of the top stories reported by The Sentinel in 2016. Jan. 6, 2016 Ekone Ranch focus of concerns Ekone Ranch sprawls across 1,060 acres around Rock Creek Canyon near Goldendale....

Two years ago, Josh and Randi Krieg were living a double life. They both taught high school agriscience, but Randi taught in Mabton, while Josh...

Squirrely Adjective (slang) So I am sitting at home crocheting a hat and watching my two cats tear through the house like they have turbo jets attached to their tails and chased by invisible...

The Goldendale boys hoops team held pace with Columbia High School in the first half and took a one point lead into halftime, but the Bruins tandem...

More than 30 people showed up New Year's Day and showed their mettle after battling water temperatures of 38 degrees in the Columbia River during the ...

Not to sound completely cliché, but the Goldendale girls hoops team proved with a strong point it's not how you start but how you finish during its...

The Lyle-Wishram boys basketball team turned in a pair of wins over the weekend at the Moses Lake Christian Academy Winter Tournament. Against Moses...

Raymond Mathew Sr. died Dec. 7, 2016. A small service was held in commemoration on Dec. 17 at Spencer Funeral Home in The Dalles. He is survived by his son, Raymond Mathew Jr.; his stepkids Todd...

Ronald Raymond Holter of Goldendale passed away Dec. 27, 2016 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. Ronald was born December 2, 1932 and was 84 at the time of his passing. Arrangements are...

Dalton Elliott, 17, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016. Dalton was born March 29, 1999, to Eric Elliott and Sarah West in Jefferson, Iowa....

Bickleton loses Dorothy Marvel Dorothy Seely Marvel passed away at age 97 at her home in Eagle Creek, Oregon. She was born July 9 1919 at the Six P. Ranch in Six Prong. She and her siblings attended schools at the Kuhn School,...

Zipper Quilt Challenge on at area library The public is invited to view a selection colorful works created by the Gorge fiber artists’ group, Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge from Jan. 2 through 28 in the White Salmon Valley...

December in Goldendale fourth coldest in history According to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon, temperatures at Goldendale averaged colder than normal ...

Top local weather stories of 2016 as voted by National Weather Service The June 8 supercell which produced a tornado, large hail, and damaging winds was 2016’s top regional weather related event as voted by staff members of the National Weather Service in Pendleton....