Last week, the first part of this article looked at do-it-yourself and basic tax preparation services in and around Goldendale. This week, we'll look ...

The Just Want Privacy Campaign filed a ballot initiative with the Secretary of State Monday to repeal the State Human Rights Commission’s open bathroom and locker room rule. The initiative would...

Last Tuesday, Rep. Gina McCabe came to Goldendale as part of a district-wide “listening tour.” The event, sponsored by The Sentinel and the...

Vet's cancer turns terminal while waiting for treatment Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, has sent a letter to U.S. Veterans Affairs...

For The Sentinel The first meeting of the Goldendale City Council for 2017 started on an optimistic note. Councilors voted unanimously to sign an agreement for animal control with Dogs of the Gorge,...

At some point over the weekend, the city animal shelter's drain-pipe froze. Dogs of the Gorge (DOG) volunteers found out Sunday, when an attempt to...

“Can’t Carry a Tune in a Bucket” Meaning: Someone who sings very badly, is tone-deaf or is musically challenged. It is the inability to metaphorically “carry” a tune in a bucket or the...

Sports editor For as long as Goldendale head wrestling coach Matt Dumolt has been with the program, in his 13th year to be exact, there’s only been ...

The Goldendale boys hoops team continued to climb the South Central Athletic Conference standings after cruising past Cle Elum on Friday in...

The Bickleton Pirates boys basketball team stifled Trout Lake in the first half of Friday’s Greater Columbia League opener in Bickleton, and...

The Klickitat-Glenwood Vandals hung tough on the road with the Yakama Tribal School Eagles in the first quarter of Friday's Greater Columbia League...

First year Timberwolves football coach Alan Hale's pervious job before moving to Goldendale joining the Timberwolves was coaching middle school...

Earl Carl Hamllik was born April 20, 1939 in Goldendale. He passed away Jan. 4, 2017 at KVH in Goldendale. Earl was a welder by trade, a trade he learned in the Navy. Because of his thin stature he...

Daniel “Danny” Fredie Dewey Wedgwood of Goldendale died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the age of 85. Danny was born Feb. 10, 1931 in Goldendale to Mrs. Ida (Parker) Wedgwood...

Wendell Keith Nida, 77, passed away in Goldendale, Washington on Dec. 17, 2016. He was born in Miller, Missouri on Oct. 27, 1939 to Alfred and...

Golden Pride forms with big plans for a small town A new group of locals have formed a committee to spruce up the community, called Golden Pride. The reason for this name is because the founders feel the community needs to take pride in this small...

Family comes to Goldendale for their baby to be born News Editor Vash La-Stampede Curtsinger came into this world on Jan. 1, 2017 at 10:07 p.m. Named after the hero of the Trigun anime series, Vash was ...

Kids enrolling in poetry performance contest High school students at Bickleton are performing poetry on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Bickleton gym. The event is “Poetry Out Loud,” a poetry recitation competition. Students perform poems before...

Aussie company coming to Bingen An Australian company is about to set up shop next to InSitu in Bingen, according to a report in The Seattle Times. According to the Times, a company called Orbital and based in Perth has signed a...