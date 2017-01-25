The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center , is coming to Goldendale between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 at the Klickitat County Fair...

Police Chief Reggie Bartkowski says he spoke too soon. On the heels of last week’s report, which outlined a decrease in crime for 2016—property crime in particular—Goldendale has been hit by a...

On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump became President Donald Trump. His inauguration inspired mixed feelings, both nationally and locally ...

Six and a half miles outside Goldendale, Rebekah Scarola cups a hedgehog in her hand. "Rosalee," she explains, is unusually comfortable with...

A Goldendale Middle School student was injured in a car accident this morning, but is reported to be in stable condition at KVH. According to Goldendale School Superintendent Mark Heid, the accident...

What started as a first quarter blowout between host Lyle-Wishram and Klickitat-Glenwood turned into a fourth quarter barn burner as the Cougars...

Klickitat-Glenwood girls hoops head coach Adam McFall said his team played a little jet lagged last weekend against Yakama Tribal on Friday and...

The Goldendale Timberwolves girls basketball team bounced back from its two game skid and knocked off the Naches Rangers 57-51 on Tuesday night in...

A new bill introduced to the Washington State Legislature regarding steelhead fisheries along the Klickitat River has some locals worried. Senate...

After a week in Texas coaching the offensive line for a USA Football U15/14 select team, first year Goldendale head football coach Alan Hale returned ...

Roscoe J. Imrie, long time cattle rancher, passed away on January 15, 2017. He was born to Jesse and Helen Imrie at the family home in Rock Creek on October 24, 1933. R o s c o e a t t e n d e d...

Longtime Goldendale area resident Harold W. Hill passed away, surrounded by his family, on Friday, J a n u a r y 13th. He was preceded in death by...

Norma Joice Nichols, 76, passed away in The Dalles, Oregon on January 12, 2017. She was born in Sisters, Oregon on March 3, 1940 to Vera (Martin) and Aubrey “Pete” Brundridge. When Norma was 10...

McCabe revives Travis Alert Act for 2017 session Last week, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony in support of a bill that would help persons with disabilities during emergencies. House...

Local Student Named Finalist in National High School Poetry Contest Emily Hanson of Middle Road in Bickleton has had her poem entitled “The Taming of Animals” selected as one of 20 national winners published in the winter issue of Just Poetry, the National High...

Patrons wonder what happened to recycling Republic, where art thou? In less poetic terms, much of Goldendale has been asking that question for the past week, if not the past month. Due to admittedly adverse weather, Republic Services...

Call for free snow shoveling This winter has been rough so far, especially those who have a little more difficulty getting around than others. Klickitat County Public Works has a list of people throughout the county who will...