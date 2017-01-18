RSS | Free Trial

Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact

The Goldendale Sentinel - Headlines & History since 1879

Share/Save/Bookmark

Week of January 18, 2017

 
A blizzard for the books

Follow GdaleSentinel on Twitter

Subscribe & receive:

- Full online access
- Comment on articles
- Access the archives
- And much more

News

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

A blizzard for the books

You may not have noticed, but the Gorge got a little snow recently. Goldendale received its fair share: a total of 25 inches between Jan. 8 and 12....

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Son arrested for choking mother

In police activity in both the city and county, there was some bad news and some good news. On Monday, Jan. 16 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Simcoe Drive for a reported...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Cabinets get creative

"It's in my head all the time. Sometimes I go home and dream about it-I'll have it figured out the next morning." These could be the words of a chess ...

Goldendale student serves as page

Alyssa Simmons, an 11th-grade homeschooled student from Goldendale, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in...

McCabe delivers Republican response to governor's state of the state address

Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale, delivered the Republican response to the governor’s state of the state speech Wednesday in Olympia. McCabe focused on securing a better future for Washingtonians by...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

MLK holiday: invisible history

Many Goldendale residents had the day off Monday, Jan. 16, but if they wanted to celebrate the occasion in a publicly organized way, they would have...

Special live Sentinel coverage of the presidential inauguration

Meet The Sentinel's carriers

Local 'Warm Hearts' quadruples goal

Thousands vent funding frustration

Schools look for ways to work with budget

Avoid 'germy' places during this winter's flu season

Features

By Amy Reeves, For the Sentinel

Where'd that come from? Fine Kettle of Fish

This expression means an awkward or messy state of affairs and originates from old English. Kettles are the essential piece of kitchen equipment for customs in which only the English can claim world...

By Michelle Priddy, For the Sentinel

The Chicken Challenge

The Sentinel is pleased to introduce "The Chicken Challenge," brainchild of Michelle Priddy . The idea is to use one chicken per person as the main...

By Aaron C. Ellis, For the Sentinel

Looking Back

25 years ago January 16, 1992: Library call for assistance, local volunteers: Now is the time for you to help Fort Vancouver Regional Library automate. Your assistance is needed in the following...

Sports

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Goldendale boys crush Highland

With Saturday's South Central Athletic Conference home game with Highland already decided early in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves' bench went...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Goldendale girls earn first SCAC win

Without senior forward Ocean Bryan, Goldendale's girls hoops team knew points would be at a premium during Saturday's South Central Athletic...

By Contributed

TALKING ABOUT THE TRENCHES

Goldendale head football coach Alan Hale directs a group of players during one of Monday's USA Football International Bowl game at AT&T Stadium...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Bickleton girls hold off Klickitat-Glenwood

After Klickitat-Glenwood senior Mackenzie Tuthill scored nine of the team's 11 points in the opening quarter on Friday against Bickleton, Pirates...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Midrange game propels Pirates

Before Bickleton's boys basketball team took the court against Klickitat-Glenwood on Friday night in Klickitat, Pirates head coach Bill Daley told...

Goldendale places six wrestlers, gets good look at Cascade opponents

Cougar boys beat Mustangs

Lyle-Wishram girls drop heartbreaker to Trout Lake

Obituaries

Linda Darby

Linda Darby, 66, longtime resident of Goldendale passed away January 10, 2017 after a long illness. Linda was born May 29, 1950 to Robert Wert and...

Mary Clow

Mary Clow, a long time resident of Goldendale, passed away in her Boise, Idaho home on Wednesday, January 4th. Mary was born March 5th, 1933 and was...

Velma Van Aelst

Velma Van Aelst was born on April 5, 1946 to Don and Lydia Craker in Boise, Idaho. Her father became a pastor in the Church of the Nazarene the following year so she grew up in parsonages around the...

Melvin Stanton

On January 12, 2017 with his wife and friends by his side, Mel Stanton (63) peacefully, passed on from this life after a long battle with Multiple...

Opinion

Republicans don't belong in the bathroom

Road crews rock

Community

By Richard Lefever

Goldendale restaurant landmark observes historic milestone

Single digit temperatures, deep snow, and even Friday the 13th didn’t keep loyal customers from enjoying a special prime rib dinner recently at the Simcoe Café in Goldendale. The special occasion...

By Mildred Lykens, Lyle News

NextDoor might just help

I was sent the address for a new website that local area residents might be interested in. Maybe it’s a place where we can exchange information about what is happening or that we might need a...

By Glenwood Homemakers, Glenwood News

Glenwood finally takes a snow day

Seems no sooner did we brag about needing no snow days in Glenwood, we had to have one. But another storm with multiple snow drifts made the roads impassable for a time. The most important thing is...

By Trout Lake News Writers, Trout Lake News

Homecoming Week for school

Snow, snow, and more snow—this winter has sure been a white one! Hopefully people enjoyed the bright sunshine despite the cold temperatures this weekend and got out to play. The snow parks are all...

Ogden concert postponed

Dr. James Ogden’s long-anticipated free concert, rescheduled for this weekend, has been postponed again until further notice. “The weather for this weekend just looks like too much to work...

Calendar

Calendar of Events

Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...

 
 

Goldendale Sentinel | 117 W. Main St., Goldendale, WA 98620
Ph: (509) 773-3777 | info@goldendalesentinel.com | www.goldendalesentinel.com
Content and information copyright 2017 Goldendale Sentinel and Tartan Publications

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2017 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap | Privacy | Terms of Use | Submit Content | Mobile Browser

Rendered 01/20/2017 18:37