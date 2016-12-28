RSS | Free Trial

Week of December 28, 2016

 
Return of The Glass Onion

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Return of The Glass Onion

The Glass Onion is staying in Goldendale, all because of a text message. Reeling from the news of the restaurant's imminent closure, long-time...

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Snow Park a lesser-known winter fun spot

The old Satus Pass ski area is once again open to the public. Just don't expect a lift to bring you back to the top. In an effort to give Discover...

Utility advises ways to cut bill

The Klickitat PUD (KPUD) says it remembers last January, when a spike in electricity bills caught many customers off guard. Customers were not happy. Due to typically high December usage, January...

Hard travel conditions not over

The holiday travel season isn’t over yet. With Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on weekends and colder than usual temperatures—and the highest level of travel on record anticipated...

By Aaron C. Ellis, For the Sentinel

Looking Back

25 years ago December 26, 1991: High School’s Vo-ag shop Construction done. The 1,200 square foot building will house business and agriculture students both. Business students will have access to...

By Amy Reeves, For the Sentinel

Where'd that come from? Twelve Days of Chirstmas (Song)

The song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is an English Christmas carol. From the mid-16th century to the early-18th century, many Catholics were not allowed to practice their faith openly and had...

By Jaryd Cline

Down three starters, Goldendale girls struggle against Zillah

Facing one of the top teams in the South Central Athletic Conference, the Goldendale Timberwolves girls basketball team had its work cut out against...

By Jaryd Cline

Leopards use big second quarter to cruise past Goldendale boys

Just one week into the South Central Athletic Conference West league play, the Goldendale Timberwolves boys hoops team already posted twice as many...

By Jaryd Cline

Tough Stevenson squad tops Lyle boys hoops

The Lyle-Wishram Cougar boys ran into a roadblock in the form of the Stevenson Bulldogs last Wednesday in Lyle. The tall, veteran laden Bulldogs...

By Jaryd Cline

Lyle-Wishram girls getting better but fall to Stevenson

Playing in a rescheduled game that was postponed on Dec. 9, the Lyle-Wishram girls scored more points than any other game this season, but it wasn't...

Wayne Burr

Wayne Lee Burr, 64, passed away in Vancouver, Washington on Dec. 15, 2016. He was born in Vancouver on Sept. 17, 1952 to Gladys Gertrude (Clark) and ...

Dona Grace Brown Taylor

Dona Grace Brown Taylor departed this life on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 6:15 p.m. She had celebrated her 82nd birthday. She was born Sept. 16,...

Rising to professionalism in the face of severe challenge

Who are the true Republicans?

By Glenwood Womens Club, Glenwood News

Remembering Kathleen Kreps Ohnemus

We hope everyone had a joyous, safe Christmas. Safe travels to everyone who will be on the road during the holiday season. We also want to wish our readers a very Happy New Year. Please be safe as...

FIREFIGHTERS' FRIEND

Honored at the holiday fire station potluck was Betty Prante for all of the support rendered in the founding and establishment of the...

By Mildred Lykens, Lyle News

Lyle School District shares academic growth

Because of the hard work and generosity of the Lions Club 386, families received groceries for their holiday dinner. What a blessing we have in these devoted people who work all year long to insure...

National Consumer Agency Hits Local Payday Lender with Penalty

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced Friday that Washington State payday lender MoneyTree has agreed to pay $255,000 in refunds to consumers. In addition, they will pay a...

Calendar of Events

Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...

 
 

