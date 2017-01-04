RSS | Free Trial

Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact

The Goldendale Sentinel - Headlines & History since 1879

Share/Save/Bookmark

Week of January 4, 2017

 
Couple pairs up on ag studies

Follow GdaleSentinel on Twitter

Subscribe & receive:

- Full online access
- Comment on articles
- Access the archives
- And much more

News

By Jess Macinko, News Editor

Couple pairs up on ag studies

Two years ago, Josh and Randi Krieg were living a double life. They both taught high school agriscience, but Randi taught in Mabton, while Josh...

The year in review: 2016 in Sentinel news

Following are some of the top stories reported by The Sentinel in 2016. Jan. 6, 2016 Ekone Ranch focus of concerns Ekone Ranch sprawls across 1,060 acres around Rock Creek Canyon near Goldendale....

WHAT A WAY TO START THE YEAR

Area has wealth of tax prep options: The Sentinel looks at multiple resources to handle a taxing time of year

News Editor Tax preparation. You might think a front-page article on the subject screams "slow news week." You might say to yourself, "I've been...

Some Sentinel calendars found with mixed-up months

he Sentinel's 2017 Calendar has found a lot of happy homes, but one very confused buyer called last week with a strange comment: "My calendar...

By Deb Stenberg, For the Sentinel

Lyle Schools focus on board achievements

Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed January as School Board Recognition Month. This marks the 22nd year of the annual observance initiated by the National School Boards Association in 1995. In keeping...

Features

By Amy Reeves, For the Sentinel

Where'd that come from?

Squirrely Adjective (slang) So I am sitting at home crocheting a hat and watching my two cats tear through the house like they have turbo jets attached to their tails and chased by invisible...

Sports

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Lyle-Wishram boys win 2 in Moses Lake

The Lyle-Wishram boys basketball team turned in a pair of wins over the weekend at the Moses Lake Christian Academy Winter Tournament. Against Moses...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Girls shake off slow start, beat Bruins

Not to sound completely cliché, but the Goldendale girls hoops team proved with a strong point it's not how you start but how you finish during its...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Polar Plunge

More than 30 people showed up New Year's Day and showed their mettle after battling water temperatures of 38 degrees in the Columbia River during the ...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Goldendale boys fall in White Salmon

The Goldendale boys hoops team held pace with Columbia High School in the first half and took a one point lead into halftime, but the Bruins tandem...

By Jaryd Cline, Sports Editor

Read takes 2nd in Washougal tourney

Big runs propel Pirates in Helix hoops tourney

Obituaries

Dalton Elliott

Dalton Elliott, 17, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016. Dalton was born March 29, 1999, to Eric Elliott and Sarah West in Jefferson, Iowa....

Ronald Raymond Holter

Ronald Raymond Holter of Goldendale passed away Dec. 27, 2016 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. Ronald was born December 2, 1932 and was 84 at the time of his passing. Arrangements are...

Raymond Mathew Sr.

Raymond Mathew Sr. died Dec. 7, 2016. A small service was held in commemoration on Dec. 17 at Spencer Funeral Home in The Dalles. He is survived by his son, Raymond Mathew Jr.; his stepkids Todd...

Community

By Ada Ruth Whitmore, East End News

Bickleton loses Dorothy Marvel

Dorothy Seely Marvel passed away at age 97 at her home in Eagle Creek, Oregon. She was born July 9 1919 at the Six P. Ranch in Six Prong. She and her siblings attended schools at the Kuhn School,...

Zipper Quilt Challenge on at area library

The public is invited to view a selection colorful works created by the Gorge fiber artists’ group, Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge from Jan. 2 through 28 in the White Salmon Valley...

December in Goldendale fourth coldest in history

According to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon, temperatures at Goldendale averaged colder than normal ...

Top local weather stories of 2016 as voted by National Weather Service

The June 8 supercell which produced a tornado, large hail, and damaging winds was 2016’s top regional weather related event as voted by staff members of the National Weather Service in Pendleton....

By Glenwood Homemakers, Glenwood News

Thanks, Glenwood Station

Happy 2017, everyone. We hope you all had wonderful Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Now we all need to try to remember to write 2017 instead of 2016. Many thanks to Jenny and the gang at...

Financial literacy class coming

Getting older definitely has perks in the form of discounts

Youth Mental Health training coming

Get your business going viral quickly

Calendar

Calendar of Events

Ongoing Events First Kids Stuff First & Third Mondays • Rainbow Girls meeting at 219 S. Columbus. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. (open to the public) with meeting following. (509) 773-4567. Every Wednesday...

 
 

Goldendale Sentinel | 117 W. Main St., Goldendale, WA 98620
Ph: (509) 773-3777 | info@goldendalesentinel.com | www.goldendalesentinel.com
Content and information copyright 2017 Goldendale Sentinel and Tartan Publications

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2017 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap | Privacy | Terms of Use | Submit Content | Mobile Browser

Rendered 01/05/2017 10:37